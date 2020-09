Janelle Monae delivers a new uplifting single titled “Turntables”. She honors those on the frontlines fighting for democracy, against racial inequalities, white supremacy, systemic racism and oppression. Produced by Nate “Rocket” Wonder. This track is featured on the soundtrack to the Amazon Originals upcoming documentary, All In: The Fight For Democracy which is set to hit select theaters on September 9 and Amazon Prime Video on September 18.