New Music: LION BABE Covers Mos Def’s “Umi Says”

LION BABE follows their rendition of Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” with a cover of Mos Def’s “Umi Says”. In a statement about the record they say:

“’Umi Says’ is an offering to the black community and the world at large, who are living and dying in a time of heightened systematic injustice and racism. We are inspired by the work of Sherrilyn Ifill, President of the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, who is an incredible force and Black woman leading the fight in protecting black men, women and children in this country…..The proceeds from our first 2 million streams of this record will be donated to the Legal Defense Fund. We hope our creativity and music can help aid them in achieving real change and protection for our people. Mos Def/Yasiin Bey spoke a truth that needs to be seen, heard and felt in this present moment. We hope shining a light on their cause inspires others to contribute and spread awareness so we can all move closer to freedom.”

Stream “Umi Says” below.

