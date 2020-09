In this episode:

The guys discuss podcasts starting a union, they congratulates Big Sean on projected number 1 album, 6ix9ine flops, Travis Scott’s collaboration with McDonalds and more!

Sleeper Picks:

Rory | Reggie – “SOUTHSIDE FADE”

Mal | Conway The Machine – “Lemon” (Ft. Method Man)

Parks | GQ – “Big Lutha”