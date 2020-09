Back in April Wiz Khalifa dropped his mixtape The Saga of Wiz Khalifa. He returns to celebrate his 33rd birthday with his second mixtape of the year titled Big Pimpin’. Featuring 17 new tracks and duest appearances by Curren$y, Chevy Woods, Harry Fraud, Statik Selektah, and more.

You can stream Big Pimpin’ it its entirety below.