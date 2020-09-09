Music Video: Aesop Rock – The Gates



Aesop Rock will release his seventh studio album, Spirit World Field Guide, on November 13th via Rhymesayers Ent. He had this to say about the project:

“If you are among the countless individuals who find themselves feeling both dead and alive at the same time, the information contained within may serve as an invaluable asset to your journey. Godspeed and good luck.”

Here is the official video for the lead single, “The Gates”. Directed by Rob Shaw and illustrated by Justin “Coro” Kaufman, who also designed the album cover.



