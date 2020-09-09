Music Video: Armani Caesar ft. Benny The Butcher – Simply Done

The first lady of Griselda, Armani Caesar will release her debut album with the label The Liz on September 18. She had this to say about the project:

“I’m dropping The Liz for the culture. For all the people that grew up loving hip hop for the art of it not just the beats. I’ve studied this and I’m so proud of this body of work. I want to dedicate this to Demetrius ‘DJ Shay’ Robinson. [He was] the first person to ever take a chance on me musically. He believed in my talent long before anybody else knew my name. There would be no ‘Armani Caesar’ if it hadn’t been for him. So I’m doin this one for Shay. I hope it makes him proud.”

Here is the official video for her DJ Premier-produced first single, “Simply Done” with Benny The Butcher.

Check out the video “Simply Done” and the official tracklist for The Liz below.

