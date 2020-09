The late Bob Marley’s grandson, Skip Marley just released his debut EP Higher Place. He premieres the official video for his popular record “Make Me Feel” featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox. Directed by Lacey Duke. Duke spoke about the visual:

“One day, one camera, a 3-hour location move in the rain.You know the vibes. Black love and reconnection. Reconnecting with nature, with one another. A higher place.”

Watch the “Make Me Feel” video below.