Video: Travis Scott McDonald’s Commercial

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack label have partnered with McDonald’s for a limited time. Beginning on September 8, Travis’ favorite combo meal will be available for $6. The value meal consists of a Quarter Pounder Cheese deluxe with bacon, a medium fry, a medium Sprite with his favorite condiment, BBQ sauce. The combo deal runs through October 4 at selective restaurants across the U.S. Proceeds will go to support charitable organizations nationwide.

Here is the official commercial for the meal featuring a Travis Scott action figure.