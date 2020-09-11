Album Stream: Conway The Machine – From King To A GOD



Conway The Machine returns with his third album of the year titled From King To A GOD. Featuring 15 new records and guest appearances/production by DJ Premier, Khrysis, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Dej Loaf, Alchemist, Daringer, Erick Sermon and Hit-Boy. The Machine had this to say about the project:

“Typically, when I create an album, I tend to focus on being the best rapper and having the best bars. With From King To A GOD, I wanted to show growth; how much I’ve grown as an artist and how much I’ve grown as a man. I wanted to showcase versatility and show people that I’m not a one trick pony. I feel like this album is not only arguably one of my best albums ever, but it is also the perfect appetizer to get my fans ready for my Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes.”

