Album Stream: Reks – T.H.I.N.G.S. (The Hunger Inside Never Gets Satisfied)

Reks drops of his twelfth studio album, T.H.I.N.G.S. (The Hunger Inside Never Gets Satisfied). Featuring 19 new tracks and production/guest appearances by Pharoahe Monch, Statik Selektah, Evidence, Apollo Brown, Marco Polo, Nottz, Lil Fame, Drugs Beats, and more.

You can stream T.H.I.N.G.S. (The Hunger Inside Never Gets Satisfied) in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.