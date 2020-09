Trippie Redd is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album Pegasus. He gets an assist from Busta Rhymes for the official video to their new collab “I Got You”. Inspired by Busta and Mariah Carey’s 2002 hit single “I Know What You Want”. In the visual Trippie helps Busta find his long lost lover, who happens to be the mother of his own love interest.

Watch the “I Got You” video below.