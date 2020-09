Back to the funny’s this episode, Joe gives some insight on how he was feeling last podcast. The guys also discuss the upcoming celebration between Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight on Verzuz, new music from Conway the Machine, remembering 9/11, and Joe shares his thoughts on the timeliness of his attempted smear campaign (1:54:19).

Sleeper Picks Joe | Brainstorm – “Maybe”

Rory | Westside Connection – “Westward Ho”

Mal | Blxst “Overrated”

Parks | Big Noyd – “Recognize & Realize” (Ft. Prodigy)