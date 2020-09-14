Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 226) w/ Gillie The King and Wallo



In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On today’s episode The Champs chop it up with Gillie Da King and Wallo from the show Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

First cousins in real life, the hilarious duo of Gillie and Wallo banter back and forth with The Champs sharing hilarious stories along the way.

As Gillie and Wallo reveal they were strippers in their past life, the guys also discuss podcasting and the success of their show Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

Gillie discusses his previous disagreements with Joe Budden & Lil Wayne and shares stories of his time on Cash Money and being a member of the group Major Figgas. Wallo shares his origin story, discusses life behind bars, his positive outlook on life and how he continues to elevate.