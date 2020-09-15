Music Video: Janelle Monáe – Turntables

With the release of her new film Antebellum, Janelle Monáe premieres the official video for her single “Turntables” which is featured in the Amazon Studios documentary All In: The Fight For Democracy. She told Zane Lowe:

“This song is capturing direction. And when you think about a record, when you think about a record spinning, when you think about the revolutions per minute, it’s all connected. And that is what this song means. This song doesn’t mean that I’m the leader, that I’m here to tell you what to do, how to fix things. I’m simply watching, examining and wanting to highlight all of the people who are on the front lines, fighting for our democracy, fighting against racial inequalities, fighting against white supremacy, fighting against systemic racism and systemic oppression. So this song is to keep us motivated. This song is to lift up and keep us galvanized when we’re fatigued. And this song is really for the people.”

Watch the “Turntables” video below.

