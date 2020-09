Teyana Taylor just gave birth to her second child Rue Rose Shumpert on September 6th. While the family celebrates their new addition, she continues to push her project The Album with the official video for her track “1800-ONE-NIGHT”. Directed by Spike Tee aka Teyana herself. Inspired by Spike Lee’s 1996 film Girl 6.

Watch the “1800-ONE-NIGHT” video below.