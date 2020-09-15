New Music: Rob Markman – Still Hear the Screams

Rob Markman returns with another new record. He follows paying homage to his mother on “Strongest Woman I Know” with a new track titled “Still Hear the Screams”. The DviousMindz-produced track talks about the perils of street life. He say about the song:

“A lot of people have had a lot to say about our city. Some folks who have syphoned all the energy they could, while contributing nothing, decided it’s time to pick up and leave and some have even gone as far as to declare the city dead. For some of us the connection is deeper, the things we’ve overcome makes the journey way more meaningful. Salute to everyone who went through it and overcame it.”

You can stream “Still Hear the Screams” below.





