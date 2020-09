Berner delivers his third project of the year. This one is titled Russ Bufalino: The Quiet Don. Featuring 18 new tracks and guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Trae Tha Truth, Mozzy, Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, DMX, Andre Nickatina, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley and more.

You can stream Russ Bufalino: The Quiet Don in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.