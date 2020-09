In this episode:

The guys begin with recapping Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight Verzuz showcase. Rory exposes Joe for dirty macking, the guys discuss Kanye’s tweets, Apple’s latest event, the Social Dilemma documentary and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe | Usher – “Twork It Out”

Rory | THEY. – “STCU“ (Ft. Juicy J)

Mal | MC Eiht – “Neighborhood Looks” (Ft. Havoc & Kurupt)

Parks | 38 Spesh – “Stash Box” (Ft. Benny The Butcher)