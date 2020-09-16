New Music: Papoose ft. Conway the Machine & French Montana – Kickback

Papoose will be releasing his new album, Endangered Species on October 9th. Here is the first single from the project titled “Kickback” featuring Conway the Machine and French Montana. He told Complex about the track:

“Conway is one of my favorite new artists on the scene and I’m happy to see French Montana’s success. We go way back. Happy they both gave me the opportunity to work with them. ‘Kickback’ is a certain forceful recoil, when a gun is fired. That’s how I felt when I heard this track.”

You can stream “Kickback” below.