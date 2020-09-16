New Music: R-Mean ft. Jeremih – King James (Prod. by Scott Storch)

Cali spitta R-Mean reps the purple and gold with his new single “King James” featuring Jeremih and produced by Scott Storch. R-Mean had this to say about the record:

“We started working on this record late last year. I wanted to create an anthem about having a winning type of attitude called ‘King James’. When we got it done we figured we would release it around All-Star weekend, but then Kobe passed away and it didn’t feel right to drop this. So we figured we’ll release during playoffs, but then Covid canceled the entire NBA season! But now that the NBA is back and the Lakers are looking great in the post-season, I felt like it actually worked out even better.”

You can stream “King James” below.





