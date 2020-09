Meek Mill is working on new music and decided to peruse Youtube for “Meek Mill Type Beats”. He took to social media to drop a freestyle over one that he was feeling. He raps his come up, breakups, family, and more.

In other news, Meek Mill’s will be making his acting debut in the new HBO Max series, Charm City Kings, which premieres October 8.

Watch the Meek Mill Type Freestyle below.