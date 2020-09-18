Album Stream: Armani Caesar – The Liz



The First Lady of Griselda, Armani Caesar delivers her new project The Liz. Featuring 11 new tracks and guest appearances by Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, & Benny the Butcher. This is her first project under the Griselda imprint but she actually been rocking with them since her teenage years. Benny and Conway are even featured on her 2009 mixtape debut Bath And Body Work. Armani told Complex about the project:

“Originally, I wanted to just do something that was just completely Griselda sounding..As I got comfortable in that sound, and even with the beat selection, I started making those beats sound like me. Even though we do have tracks on it that’s gritty, you also have tracks on there that’s maybe a little bit in between. It can go either way… I’m very much the grittier side. I’m from Buffalo, New York, but I’ve also been down here long enough to be able to adapt and make that southern sound my own, too…..I’m dropping The Liz for the culture. For all the people that grew up loving hip hop for the art of it not just the beats. I’ve studied this and I’m so proud of this body of work,” Armani continues. “I want to dedicate this to Demetrius ‘DJ Shay’ Robinson. The first person to ever take a chance on me musically. He believed in my talent long before anybody else knew my name. There would be no ‘Armani Caesar’ if it hadn’t been for him. So I’m doin this one for Shay. I hope it makes him proud.”

You can stream The Liz in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



