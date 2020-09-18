Album Stream: MC Eiht – Lessons



MC Eiht releases his 15th solo album titled Lessons. He had this to say about the project:

“Lessons represents my journey. The things I’ve learned, experienced and been taught over the course of my journey from street influences to music influences and combining those different elements. Lessons is an audio-biography of my two-decade run in Hip-Hop, it’s authentic and west coast.”

Lessons feature 20 new tracks and guest appearances by DJ Premier, Conway the Machine, Havoc, Kurupt, Dave East, B-Real, Talib Kweli, Kokane, Mitchy Slick, and more.

You can stream Lessons in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.