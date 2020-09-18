EP Stream: GQ & 9th Wonder – A Midsummer’s Nightmare

JAMLA’s GQ teams up with 9th Wonder for a new EP titled A Midsummer’s Nightmare. Featuring 7 new songs and a guest appearance by Reuben Vincent. GQ had this to say about the project:

“A Midsummer’s Nightmare, ironically symbolizes the time we’re in as a country and world. But also defines the thoughts and moments of myself at this moment in my life. Almost like living a world within a world. Beyond being inspired by the music itself, the inspiration came from life itself and just my current mental space. It’s always fun and an honor to work with 9th. So to do an EP with him was special.”

You can stream A Midsummer’s Nightmare in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



