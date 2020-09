In this episode:

The end of this chapter has arrived. The guys reflect on the last two years during their exclusive deal, Joe addresses Mal’s sports curse, new music, Kanye’s Twitter rant, Roy Jones Jr. has a changed of heart, Nicki Minaj wins her lawsuit and more.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Mark Morrison – “Return Of The Mack”

Rory | Roc-A-Fella – “We Are The Champions” (Ft. Kanye West, Cam’ron, Beanie Sigel & Twista)

Mal | Joe Budden – “So Long Goodbye”

Parks | De la Soul – “I Am I Be”