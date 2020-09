Nappy Roots gives fans a new uplifting single titled “Do Better” featuring Andrew Weaver. Produced by 808Blake. the had this to say about the record:

“For us personally, it speaks to being better men; better fathers, better husbands, better sons, and better friends. It also has a macro view to being a better country as a whole, one that values equality and treats each and every person with dignity and respect.”

You can stream “Do Better” below.