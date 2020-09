Atlanta supergroup Spillage Village aka J.I.D, EarthGang, 6LACK, Mereba, Jurdan Bryant, Hollywood JB and Benji will be releasing their new album Spilligion on September 25th. After dropping their singles “Baptize” and “End Of Daze”, the link up with Dungeon Family’s legendary spoken word artist Big Rube for a new track titled “Hapi”.