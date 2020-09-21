Run The Jewels Set To Perform On Adult Swim

Run The Jewels will be teaming up with Adult Swim for a first-ever performance of their latest album RTJ4 in its entirety. The performance will take place during the late-night block on October 10 at midnight EST, and will be available to watch on-demand on Youtube. The concert is called Holy Calamavote and is sponsored by Ben & Jerry’s and will air commercial-free. This will be Adult Swim’s first-ever concert broadcast voter turnout. In a press release Mike & El-P stated:

“We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album RTJ4,. This will be fun.”

Jabari Paul, U.S. activism manager at Ben & Jerry’s added:

“Young people are the single largest block of voters, and if they turn out at the same rate as their parents, they have the power to hold elected officials accountable on issues like policing and public safety, climate change, education, jobs and the economy. That’s why we are proud that Run the Jewels is helping spread that word and we’re pleased to be working with Adult Swim to make this exciting night happen.”

Check out the announcement below.