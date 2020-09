During these rough times, distribution company EMPIRE releases a new project titled Voices For Change, Vol. 1. Featuring 21 new tracks and guest appearances by Lloyd, Mozzy, D Smoke, Rotimi, Rexx Life Raj, Audio Push, Sammie, Rotimi, Jackboy, PJ Morton, and more. They speak about issues from racial injustice to government corruption.

You can stream Voices For Change, Vol. 1 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.