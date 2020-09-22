Music Video: Shay Lia – Love Me, Love Me Not

Canadian songstress Shay Lia will release her new EP SOLARIS on September 25th. Before the project drops, she premiere the visual for her new single “Love Me, Love Me Not”. Directed by Caraz. She spoke about the record stating:

“If this song had a scent, it would be coconut oil mixed with vanilla. I wanted it to feel intimate and soft. I was definitely exploratory with this song – I wanted my listeners to feel how sensuality, pleasure, and melancholy can blend into the same song and share the experience of being friend-zoned from a woman’s perspective. It happens to us too and we should not be afraid to share how it can make us feel! It can be empowering to be vulnerable.”

Watch the movement visual below.

