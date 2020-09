Here’s a new video from Statik Selektah and Termanology’s 1982 project, The Quarantine. They link up with Grafh & Haile Supreme to shoot the official video for their collab “This Too Shall Pass”. Watch as Term and Grafh post up Brooklyn and go bar for bar. Featuring cameos by Bun B, Lil Fame, Millyz, Pounds, UFO Fev and more.