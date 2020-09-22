Video: Apple Music’s Rap Life Concert, with Nas, Lil Baby, Rapsody & Wale



With live concerts currently being replaced by virtual, or drive-in social distancing shows. Apple Music recently hosted their own concert called Rap Life Live at Howard University in Washington, DC. Featuring performances by Nas, Lil Baby, Rapsody, and Wale. In a statement Apple Music says:

“[This event] aimed to further extend the discussion around the many important issues impacting the Black community through open dialogue, important conversations, and the power of music.”

Also featured during the event are were interviews with various Howard University students including the student association president Rachel Howell, Miss Howard University Taylor Davis, and president of the 10for10 organization Peter Lubembela.

Watch the concert below.