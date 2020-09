Mozzy gives fans his second album of the year titled Occupational Hazard. Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances by Blxst, Wale, Tsu Surf, YFN Lucci, Trae Tha Truth, Celly Ru, Quando Rondo, and more.

You can stream Occupational Hazard in it entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.