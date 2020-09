R&B new comer and Def Jam signee, Nevaeh Jolie is set to release her debut project Game On on October 16th. Here is the official video for her latest single, “Screwed Up” featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, which samples Raekwon’s classic “Ice Cream”. She had this to say about the record:

“’Screwed Up’ is raw and real and I hope this song makes my peeps feel playa and just catch a vibe.. Shoutout to A Boogie for really making this an East Coast bop.”

Watch the “Screwed Up” visual below.