Music Video: YG – Out On Bail

YG will release his fifth album My 4Hunnid Life on October 2nd. He delivers his fourth single/video from the upcoming project titled “Out On Bail”. He told Zane Lowe about the record:

“When I’ve been putting out albums, my albums are always just me giving the people that listen a piece of my real life. This record, I’m putting this out first because it’s really my truth, like what I’ve been dealing with. When I wake up every day and I go to sleep every day, I got these types of problems that I’m dealing with, with police and with just everything. So I was like, ‘this record represents the album to me…..This album was highly influenced by Tupac….as far as the space I’m in and what I’m dealing with in life. He went through a lot of the stuff that I’m dealing with right now, and he was making records about it, and just the tone and the cadence of how he was coming up. Since I was playing with all the Tupac stuff, I had to go get somebody else who was influenced, highly influenced by Tupac. I went and got Lil Wayne to sing with me on a song. I think it’s a song that everybody’s going to love, because it sounds like it’s some street sh-t, but Lil Wayne shot it like the 2008 way, you know what I’m saying? That song was called ‘Blood Walk.’ It featured Lil Wayne and my artist D3, but it’s fire though.”

Watch a video for “Out On Bail” below.

