New Music: Willie the Kid – Egregious

Willie The Kid is to drop his latest project, Capital Gains on October 2. Following “Brewster’s Millions” with Curren$y, he gives fans the Evidence-produced second single, “Egregious”.
Capital Gains will feature 10 new tracks and guest appearances/production by Roc Marciano, DJ Muggs, Action Bronson and more.
You can stream “Egregious” below.
- “Free Parking” (prod. VDon)
- “Cork Fee” f. Action Bronson (prod. Brady James)
- “Egregious” (prod. Evidence)
- “Brewster’s Millions” f. Curren$y (prod. Alchemist)
- “Dirty Game” (prod. V12 The Hitman)
- “Watch Your Step” f. Kiyana (prod. VDon)
- “Durban Poison” f. Roc Marciano (prod. Sport)
- “Tycoon Rap” (Freestyle) (prod. The Beat Hawks)
- “Breakfast Nook” f. Eto (prod. DJ Muggs)
- “Perceptions” f. Tekh Togo (prod. Moziac