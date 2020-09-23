New Music: Willie the Kid – Egregious

By cyclone -
Willie The Kid is to drop his latest project, Capital Gains on October 2. Following “Brewster’s Millions” with Curren$y, he gives fans the Evidence-produced second single, “Egregious”.

Capital Gains will feature 10 new tracks and guest appearances/production by Roc Marciano, DJ Muggs, Action Bronson and more.

You can stream “Egregious” below.



  1. “Free Parking” (prod. VDon)
  2. “Cork Fee” f. Action Bronson (prod. Brady James)
  3. “Egregious” (prod. Evidence)
  4. “Brewster’s Millions” f. Curren$y (prod. Alchemist)
  5. “Dirty Game” (prod. V12 The Hitman)
  6. “Watch Your Step” f. Kiyana (prod. VDon)
  7. “Durban Poison” f. Roc Marciano (prod. Sport)
  8. “Tycoon Rap” (Freestyle) (prod. The Beat Hawks)
  9. “Breakfast Nook” f. Eto (prod. DJ Muggs)
  10. “Perceptions” f. Tekh Togo (prod. Moziac

