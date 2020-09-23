New Music: Willie the Kid – Egregious



Willie The Kid is to drop his latest project, Capital Gains on October 2. Following “Brewster’s Millions” with Curren$y, he gives fans the Evidence-produced second single, “Egregious”.

Capital Gains will feature 10 new tracks and guest appearances/production by Roc Marciano, DJ Muggs, Action Bronson and more.

