After dropping his new album From King To A God, Conway The Machine hits up New York’s Sweet Chick to perform songs from the new project for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert.

Conway performs songs from his From King To A God album including “Front Lies”, “Lemon”, and “Anza”. He also performed his songs “OverDose” from EIF 2: Eat What U Kill and “The Cow” from his upcoming Shady debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes.

Watch the performance below.