New Music: Homeboy Sandman & Quelle Chris – Extinction

Homeboy Sandman and Quelle Chris will be delivering their joint album Don’t Feed the Monster on October 16th via Mello Music Group. Here is the first single from the project titled “Extinction”. Quelle Chris says about the project:

“Sandman finds balance in using his words to self medicate, reflect and express himself while also deeply taking into consideration how it will feed, medicate and effect his fans/listeners in the now and the future. Working together was a way to release the negative spirits attached to the songs, in order to inspire growth and not regression. In this sense, both artists were being careful not to feed the monster.”

You can stream “Extinction” below.