A year after dropping his album Floor Seats, A$AP Ferg drops off the sequel, Floor Seats II. Featuring 10 new records and guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Marilyn Manson, Diddy, Nicki Minaj,Madeintyo, Fivio Foreign, Tyga, Jay Gwuapo, and OneFour.

