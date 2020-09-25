Album Stream: Action Bronson – Only For Dolphins



Following his 2019 project Lamb Over Rice with Alchemist, Action Bronson is back at it with his new album Only For Dolphins. Featuring 12 new tracks and guest appearances by Meyhem Lauren and Hologram. He had this to say about the project:

“The dolphin is one of the most intelligent creatures ever created on whatever planet we’re on. They have their own way of communicating. They have nuance and intangibles like we do. The only people who understand me are those five-tool [baseball] players, those higher beings who are on the same telepathic wave as me.”

You can stream Only For Dolphins in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



