Album Stream: Lil Wayne – Tha Carter V (Deluxe)



Lil Wayne revisits his project Tha Carter V give fans the deluxe edition featuring to new records in total consisting of seven tracks that were on the original version of the album that was supposed to be released back in 2014 and three record that were released shortly after the Carter V release in 2018. Featuring added guest appearances by Raekwon, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane and Post Malone along with the original guest list of Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Ashanti, and more.

You can stream Tha Carter V (Deluxe) in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



