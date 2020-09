Public Enemy reunites for their fifteenth studio album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?. Featuring 17 new songs and guest appearances by Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Questlove, Ice-T, George Clinton, Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, Cypress Hill and more.

You can stream in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.