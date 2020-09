Spillage Village aka EarthGang, J.I.D, 6LACK, Jurdan Bryant, Mereba, and Hollywood JB deliver their new project Spilligion. Featuring 12 new records and guest appearances by Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Buddy, Chance the Rapper, Masego, Big Rube, Kountry Wayne, and Ant Clemons.

You can stream Spilligion in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.