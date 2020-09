Pro Era’s CJ Fly returns with his new single “Bamboo Tree”. He told Complex:

“I met the producer Parris after the Escape From New York release party and he said he had a beat he thought I’d sound great over. Soon as he sent it to me, I wrote the lyrics and we were in the studio the next day. I knew it was gonna be a special song from the moment I heard the beat and the melody came to me.”

You can stream “Bamboo Tree” below.