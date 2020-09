Travis Scott has been busy recently with his McDonald’s collab and his song for the Tenet Soundtrack “The Plan”. He keeps the momentum going with his new single “Franchise” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.. The song was originally previewed under the name “White Tee” and now the final version has arrived. Produced by OG Chase B and Teddy Walton.

You can stream and watch the official video below.