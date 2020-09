Close friends, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator are the new faces for Gucci alongside Iggy Pop for the luxury brand’s latest campaign. Directed by Harmony Korine. Rocky and Tyler pull up to Iggy’s LA home in vintage gear and a classic Rolls Royce to dance to Cerrone’s 1977 disco hit “Supernature” and eat spaghetti. Also starring Iggy Pop’s pet parrot Biggy Pop.