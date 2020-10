Diamond D revisits his 2019 album The Diam Piece 2 with the animated visual for his single “Turn It Up” featuring Snoop Dogg and Case. Animated by artist Marcellous Lovelace. Diamond says about the record:

“This song is one of my favorite tracks from The Diam Piece 2. It’s the perfect marriage of east and west coast.”

Watch the “Turn It Up” video below.