Westside Gunn – Who Made the Sunshine (Tracklist)

Westside Gunn is set to release his Shady Records debut, Who Made the Sunshine, on October 2nd. He had this to say about the project:

“Everything I’ve done thus far has led up to this moment. When I said FlyGod was a classic people didn’t see it at that moment. Then I dropped Supreme Blientele and made people start believing. Then I dropped Pray For Paris and I knew I had my formula together and was ready for my first major release album. And now, it’s officially here: WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE…..Every project has been painted different and with purpose,” he continued. “I know I’ll be done rapping soon, but I have to give you WSG on a different level. This project, I swear is my best work to date and I know it’s great because it took me a week to make and not two days lol. This is what Hip Hop is ALL about. I feel young on this album. I promise you never heard anything like this on Shady Records. This ALL BUFFALO. This can’t be compared to anything I’ve done before–it’s if FlyGod and Supreme Blientele had a baby.”

Who Made the Sunshine will feature 11 new songs and guest appearances by Slick Rick, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Stove God Cooks, Black Thought, Flee Lord, ElCamino, Smoke DZA, Estee Nack, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine and Armani Caesar. Also featuring production by Alchemist, Daringer, Just Blaze, Beat Butcha, and Conductor Williams.

You can check out the full tracklist below

