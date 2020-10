Gorillaz premiere the latest episode of their Song Machine series. They call on 6LACK and Elton John for their new single “The Pink Phantom”. Their new album their Song Machine Season 1: Strange Timez drops on October 23.

Song Machine Season 1: Strange Time will feature 17 new songs and guest appearances by ScHoolboy Q, EarthGang, GoldLink, JPEGMAFIA, and more.

You can watch the animated visual below