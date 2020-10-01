New Music: THURZ – Courtesy Of

THURZ liberates his latest installment of his ‘more thurz on a thurzday’ series. This one is titled “Courtesy Of”. He had this to say about the record:

“I connected with artist and producer keilyN, who I met last week at Harun Coffee in Leimert Park on Saturday,. He sent me a few beats shortly after we connected. Ideas sparked as soon as I pressed play and I invited Samarei to the studio to lay some guitar down. While recording, I had a coffee and some donuts, which inspired the opening lines of the song.”

You can stream Courtesy Of” below.





